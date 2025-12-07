Goa Birch Nightclub Horror Caught on Camera: Shocking Videos Emerge as 25 Die in Blaze

Goa: Horrific videos of the Goa nightclub have surfaced online, showing the extent of the blaze that killed 25 people and left seven people injured on Saturday night. The blaze, which is suspected to have started from a cylinder explosion, quickly engulfed the kitchen on the ground floor, leading to the tragic incident. The deadly explosion took place at a popular night club in Arpora, ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’.

Videos from the spot showed the nightclub engulfed in thick blaze as onlookers shouted in panic and desperation.

Another video showed firefighting teams trying to control the blaze.

After the flames died down by Sunday morning, aftermath videos captured the blackened walls, burned debris scattered around and the charred remains of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

Following the inspection of the site, CM Sawant, in a post on X, expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, saying, "Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people. I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss. I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed. Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law- any negligence will be dealt with firmly."