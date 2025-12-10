Bollywood Romantic Movies In 2026: Love And War, Chand Mera Dil, Cocktail 2, Tu Yaa Main And More To Watch In Theatres

2026 is around the corner, and here we have listed down the romantic Hindi movies that are slated to hit the theatres next year. From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal's Love & War and Mrunal Thakur-Varun Dhawan-Pooja Hegde's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the list includes interesting romantic dramas.

Tu Yaa Main

It is an upcoming romantic drama starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by Bejoy Manbiar, the movie is about two social media influencers who struggle to survive during a project. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day (February 14) 2026.

Do Deewane Seher Mein

Helmed by Ravi Udyawar, the movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The movie is bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh and others under Bhansali Productions, Zee Studios and Rancorp Media. It will hit the theatres on February 20.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

It is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, March 4.

Love & War

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. The movie was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on Christmas 2025. However, it has been pushed to March 2026. We will have to wait for the confirmed release date.

Chand Mera Dil

Ananya Panday and Lakshya are all set to share screen space for the first time. Backed by Dharma Productions, the movie is being helmed by Vivek Soni. The intense and passionate love story will hit the theatre on April 10, 2026.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Helmed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy drama stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The makers have not revealed the plot, but seeing the star cast and the director, the movie is surely going to be an entertaining package. It is slated to hit the theatres on June 5, 2026.

Cocktail 2

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic comedy drama is currently in the filming stage but is scheduled to release in June 2026. Spiritual sequel to hit 2012 Cocktail, the film reportedly explores modern relationships amid emotional turmoil, revisiting themes of friendship, love and heartbreak.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's untitled

Romantic musical drama, helmed by Anurag Basu, is also on the list to release in 2026. Earlier, the movie was supposed to hit the theatres on Diwali 2025, but owing to incomplete shooting, the film was delayed.

Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain