Updated 10 December 2025 at 15:43 IST
Bollywood Romantic Movies In 2026: Love And War, Chand Mera Dil, Cocktail 2, Tu Yaa Main And More To Watch In Theatres
From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal's Love & War and Mrunal Thakur-Varun Dhawan-Pooja Hegde's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the list includes interesting romantic movies in 2026 theatrical bucket.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
2026 is around the corner, and here we have listed down the romantic Hindi movies that are slated to hit the theatres next year. From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal's Love & War and Mrunal Thakur-Varun Dhawan-Pooja Hegde's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the list includes interesting romantic dramas.
Tu Yaa Main
It is an upcoming romantic drama starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by Bejoy Manbiar, the movie is about two social media influencers who struggle to survive during a project. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day (February 14) 2026.
Do Deewane Seher Mein
Helmed by Ravi Udyawar, the movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The movie is bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh and others under Bhansali Productions, Zee Studios and Rancorp Media. It will hit the theatres on February 20.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
It is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, March 4.
Advertisement
Love & War
Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. The movie was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on Christmas 2025. However, it has been pushed to March 2026. We will have to wait for the confirmed release date.
Chand Mera Dil
Ananya Panday and Lakshya are all set to share screen space for the first time. Backed by Dharma Productions, the movie is being helmed by Vivek Soni. The intense and passionate love story will hit the theatre on April 10, 2026.
Advertisement
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Helmed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy drama stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The makers have not revealed the plot, but seeing the star cast and the director, the movie is surely going to be an entertaining package. It is slated to hit the theatres on June 5, 2026.
Cocktail 2
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic comedy drama is currently in the filming stage but is scheduled to release in June 2026. Spiritual sequel to hit 2012 Cocktail, the film reportedly explores modern relationships amid emotional turmoil, revisiting themes of friendship, love and heartbreak.
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's untitled
Romantic musical drama, helmed by Anurag Basu, is also on the list to release in 2026. Earlier, the movie was supposed to hit the theatres on Diwali 2025, but owing to incomplete shooting, the film was delayed.
Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain
Jitendra Kumar and RJ Mahvash are set to headline a romantic drama helmed by Jayesh Pradhaan. It will be a quirky, humorous story where perfection takes a backseat, and madness leads the way in love. Bankrolled by Remo D'Souza, the makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie. But it is believed to hit the theatres in the summer of 2026.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 10 December 2025 at 15:43 IST