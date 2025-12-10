Kritika Kamra Confirms Relationship With Cricket Presenter Gaurav Kapur, Shares 'Cheesy' Instagram Post From Breakfast Date

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur have been rumoured to be in a relationship for months now. Putting all speculations to rest, the television actress took to her Instagram account to share a photo with the popular cricketer presenter, confirming their relationship. Fans of the couple took to the comment section to send their best wishes to the couple.

Kritika Kamra makes her relationship with Gaurav Kapur Insta official

On December 10, Kritika Kamra took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos with the popular cricket host Gaurav Kapur. She shared a photo from their breakfast date in which the duo could be seen enjoying their time together and bonding over their meal. They also posed for each other in the photos.

In another photo in the carousel post, the actress put out a classic soft launch photo featuring just their footwear. She shared the photo with the backdrop of a post that read, “Does it have to be this cheesy?” In the final slide, she included a brief clip of the actor-host duo doing cheers using their coffee mugs. Kritika shared the post with the caption, “Breakfast with”. She kept the caption cryptic, but her fans and followers took to the comment section to congratulate them.



Also Read: Blockbuster Couple Yami-Aditya's Pap Encounter In Chandigarh Goes Viral

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's previous relationships

Kritika Kamra is best known for her roles in television serials such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Reporters. Earlier, the actress was in a public relationship with Karan Kundrra, who is now dating Tejasswi Prakash. Kritika was also rumoured to be dating actor Jackky Bhagnani for a brief time.



Also Read: Dhurandhar: Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun Outshine In Short But Strong Roles

Advertisement

Kritika Kamra was dating Karan Kundrra while Gaurav Kapur was married before the duo began dating each other | Image: Instagram

Gaurav Kapur, on the other hand, was married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. They tied the knot in 2014 and reportedly parted ways in 2021.

Also Read: Smriti Makes 1st Public Appearance After Calling Off Wedding With Palash