120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar Pays Special Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar On Her Birth Anniversary, New Teaser Reveals Chilling Tale Of Sacrifice

Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur is inspired by the Battle of Rezang La and will be released in theatres on November 21. After releasing a striking motion poster, the makers have now given fans another gift by releasing Teaser 2 of the war epic.

The 2-minute-10-second special teaser released on Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary and features the timeless song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon. Written in honour of the brave soldiers and martyrs of the 1962 war, the same war that 120 Bahadur portrays, the iconic track was performed live by Lata ji as a heartfelt tribute to their sacrifice.

The teaser shows the courage, determination, and sacrifice of the soldiers as they stood firm against thousands of enemy troops. “You've seen your ancestors fight through droughts and floods. Fighting for your land runs in your veins. This time it's not just about the land, it's about our motherland!” Farhan says in the teaser.

While sharing the teaser, Farhan wrote in the caption, “Parakram. Deshbhakti. Balidan. Commemorating the valour and sacrifice of the heroes of Rezang La, 1962.”

Shot in Ladakh, 120 Bahadur draws inspiration from the real events of the 1962 India-China war. At its core, the film showcases Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who, along with the soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment, stood united against overwhelming enemy forces. Teaser 2 captures their bravery, brotherhood, and unshaken spirit, creating a powerful cinematic tribute to the unsung heroes of Rezang La.