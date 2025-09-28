Republic World
Updated 28 September 2025 at 17:10 IST

Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Name Second Son Farwaan; Know What It Means

Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram account to announce the name of her secondborn, Farwaan, in an adorable post. Know the meaning of the name.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Gauahar Khan's baby's name
Gauahar Khan's baby's name | Image: Instagram

Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram account to announce the name of her second son. The actress, along with her husband Zaid Darbar, embraced parenthood for the second time, five years after their marriage. On September 3, the couple took to their Instagram account to share the news of the arrival of their son. They shared that the baby was born on September 1. 


Almost a month after his birth, the actress shared his name - Farwaan. She shared the announcement with a photo of both her sons playing with each other. In the caption, she wrote, “Zehaan introduces his little brother. Allahumma baarik lahu. As per reports, the name ‘Farwaan’ has an Arabic origin and means 'wealthy' or ‘living in abundance’. 

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 28 September 2025 at 17:10 IST

