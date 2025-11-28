120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar’s War Film Made Tax-Free In Delhi By CM Rekha Gupta

Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur released in theatres on November 21. The war film inspired by the bravery of the 13 Kumaon Regiment, during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, has been receiving applause from many who watched the movie, including politicians. Amid this, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta saluted the heroism shown on screen and granted the film tax-free status in the city from November 28. She announced the decision while praising the film for honouring the extraordinary courage of Indian soldiers at Rezang La.

Delhi CM grants tax-free status to 120 Bahadur

Sharing a post on her official X(formerly Twitter) handle, Rekha Gupta wrote, “#120Bahadur, a historical war film, honours the extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The film highlights the inspiring leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose actions and sacrifice remain a defining symbol of courage in India’s military history. As a mark of respect to these valiant soldiers, the Delhi Government has granted the film tax-free status from 28th Nov. Congratulations to the creators of the film (sic).”

120 Bahadur features Farhan as Major Shaitan Singh, leading one of the greatest last stands in military history. At Rezang La, 120 Indian soldiers bravely held off more than 2,000 Chinese troops in a remarkable battle.

