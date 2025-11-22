120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Farhan Akhtar's War Drama Turns The Tables

This Friday saw the release of two Hindi movies - 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4. Starring Farhan Akhtar as the war hero Major Shaitan Singh, 120 Bahadur recounts the Battle Of Rezang La between the Indian and Chinese troops in 1962. On the other hand, Mastiii 4 stars Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh as the trio returns for the fourth installment of the adult comedy franchise. On release day (November 21), while Mastiii 4 was ahead of 120 Bahadur by a small margin, the tables have turned on day 2.

Mastiii 4 collection declined on day 2, while the figures of 120 Bahadur jumped by a healthy margin. It remains to be seen how much of a box office haul the new releases manage over the first weekend with holdover title De De Pyaar De 2 also witnessing good footfalls.

120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 box office collection

Both movies started slow at the ticket window, collecting less than ₹2.5 crore on the 1st Friday. On day 2, however, 120 Bahadur marched ahead of its competitor. The period war drama minted ₹2.25 crore on day 1, with the collection jumping to ₹4 crore on Saturday. The 2-day biz of the film stands at ₹6.25 crore. As box office figures rise, a section of audience has expressed their displeasure over alleged distortion of facts in the Farhan Akhtar starrer.

While Mastiii 4 minted ₹2.75 crore on day 1, the biz witnessed no growth on day 2. The comedy entertainer collected ₹2.75 crore on Saturday, taking its 2-day biz to ₹5.50 crore. The stagnant box office figures indicate that bad word of mouth has proven fateful.

De De Pyaar De 2 bounces back on second weekend

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 released on November 14 and has collected ₹57.35 crore in nine days.