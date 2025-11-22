Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 22 November 2025 at 23:19 IST

120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Farhan Akhtar's War Drama Turns The Tables

Mastiii 4 collections declined on day 2, while the figures of 120 Bahadur jumped by a healthy margin. It remains to be how much of a box office haul the new releases manage over the first weekend with holdover release De De Pyaar De 2 also witnessing good footfalls.

Devasheesh Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur are the new Hindi releases
Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur are the new Hindi releases | Image: Republic
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

This Friday saw the release of two Hindi movies - 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4. Starring Farhan Akhtar as the war hero Major Shaitan Singh, 120 Bahadur recounts the Battle Of Rezang La between the Indian and Chinese troops in 1962. On the other hand, Mastiii 4 stars Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh as the trio returns for the fourth installment of the adult comedy franchise. On release day (November 21), while Mastiii 4 was ahead of 120 Bahadur by a small margin, the tables have turned on day 2.

Also read: 'Marwa Diya...': Vijay Was 'Very Scared' To Shoot Aafat Song In Liger

Mastiii 4 collection declined on day 2, while the figures of 120 Bahadur jumped by a healthy margin. It remains to be seen how much of a box office haul the new releases manage over the first weekend with holdover title De De Pyaar De 2 also witnessing good footfalls.

Also read: Author Of Book On Rezang La War Slams 120 Bahadur For 'Fictionalisation'

Advertisement

120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 box office collection

Both movies started slow at the ticket window, collecting less than ₹2.5 crore on the 1st Friday. On day 2, however, 120 Bahadur marched ahead of its competitor. The period war drama minted ₹2.25 crore on day 1, with the collection jumping to ₹4 crore on Saturday. The 2-day biz of the film stands at ₹6.25 crore. As box office figures rise, a section of audience has expressed their displeasure over alleged distortion of facts in the Farhan Akhtar starrer.

While Mastiii 4 minted ₹2.75 crore on day 1, the biz witnessed no growth on day 2. The comedy entertainer collected ₹2.75 crore on Saturday, taking its 2-day biz to ₹5.50 crore. The stagnant box office figures indicate that bad word of mouth has proven fateful.

Advertisement

De De Pyaar De 2 bounces back on second weekend

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 released on November 14 and has collected ₹57.35 crore in nine days. 

Its collection jumped from ₹2.25 crore on 2nd Friday to ₹4 crore on 2nd Saturday. While the numbers have been impacted due to new releases, DDPD 2 will look to hold its ground in the face of competition.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 