Vijay Deverakonda Was 'Very Scared' To Shoot Aafat Song In Liger With Ananya Panday, Told Choreographer 'Marwa Diya Tum Logon Ne'

Vijay Deverakonda made his move in the pan-India cinema space with the 2022 release Liger, opposite Ananya Panday. Star of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's cult Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, Vijay also beefed up for his role of an MMA fighter in the Puri Jagannadh directorial. However, despite all his efforts, Liger bombed at the box office.

In Liger, Vijay plays an MMA fighter | Image: IMDb

In Liger, Vijay also did some dance tracks, probably for the first time in his career. Choreographer of Aafat track, Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji revealed how he got scared after seeing the dance steps for teh first time during rehearsals. However, he worked on himself and got rid of his fear of dancing before arriving on the set for shoot. Piyush called it professionalism on Vijay's part and lauded him for his efforts. Aafat song is picturised on Ananya and Vijay.

"Jab Ananya ne apna career shuru kiya tha with Student Of The Year 2 then she came to us for training for three months. She has grown a lot since. On the Aafat song, Vijay and Ananya were very different to work with on the set. Ananya is not a superb dancer but she is a hard working woman," Shazia told Hindi Rush.

Piyush chimed in, saying, "Vijay was very scared. When he saw the choreography for the first time, he was very scared. He was like 'Bhai marwa diya tum logon ne. Yeh kya karwa rahe ho. Kaise hoga. He was very scared.' I understood then that there is a lot of power in professionalism. He was so scared, I thought he wouldn't be able to do it. When someone gets nervous, gadbad toh hoti hi hai. Nervous hone ke bawajood usne utna practice kiya, utna focussed training kiya and then got rid of all his fear before coming on set. This is professionalism and ethics."