120 Bahadur X Review: Farhan Akhtar’s War Film Salutes Bravery And Is A Cinematic Brilliance, Say Netizens
Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur landed in theatres, many watched the morning shows and now took to their X(formerly Twitter) handle to praise the film’s visuals, background score and combat sequences.
120 Bahadur X Review: Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated war drama hit the big screens on November 21, 2025. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film brings the story of the valour of 120 Indian soldiers who faced Chinese troops in the 1962 battle of Rezang La. Inspired by real events, it also includes Amitabh Bachchan as the narrator.
As the movie landed in theatres, many watched the morning shows and now took to their X(formerly Twitter) handle to praise the film’s visuals, background score and combat sequences.
120 Bahadur X(twitter) reviews
One user wrote, “#120Bahadur is POWERFUL. The film is technically brilliant with excellent cinematography, impactful back ground score and impressive frames.”
Another wrote, “#VivanBhathena’s performance has that rare blend of grit and grace. Surja Ram feels rooted, human, and deeply compelling. 120 Bahadur benefits enormously from his presence.”
Another wrote, “Just walked out of #120Bahadur shaking. 118 jawans, -30°C, no air support, yet they fought till the last bullet & breath. This film doesn’t glorify war; it glorifies sacrifice. Loudest silence I’ve ever heard in a theater when the credits rolled. Must watch. #RezangLa”
Another wrote, “Watched #120Bahadur at an early preview show today! I would highly recommend you to go watch it, so that you don’t forget the history and the sacrifices made by Indian Soldiers at Rezang La!”
All about 120 Bahadur
The film features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, with Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, Ankit Siwach, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan in key roles.
Amit Trivedi has composed the music, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, and the production is a joint effort by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Amit Chandrra. Earlier this month, KGF star Yash released the film’s trailer.
