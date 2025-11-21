The Family Man 3 X Review: Manoj Bajpayee's Web Show's Latest Season Turns Out ‘Weakest Of All’ But Vijay Sethupathi's Cameo Wins Hearts, Say Netizens

The Family Man Season 3 X Review: Director Raj and DK and Manoj Bajpayee return with the much-awaited spy web show on Prime Video, and the audience can't be happier. The seven-episode season explores the new challenges faced by spy Srikant Tiwari. This time there is a treat of a banger ‘south’ cameo as well. Soon after the show dropped on OTT, binge-watchers scooped it in a one go and are now sharing their reviews on X(formerly Twitter).

The Family Man Season 3: hit or flop?

One user wrote, “#TheFamilyManSeason3, It was good, but could’ve been better, This time Srikant Tiwari nailed his role as the wanted man but fell a little short as the family man, Raj & DK’s universe is on🔥 the cameos were excellent, That ending they really left it hanging”

Another wrote, “Done with first two episodes of Family Man S3. The stakes are already high! Hoping for another great season ahead.”

With many good reviews, a few are not much impressed with this season, wrote on X, “Weakest season yet... But at least the cast is clearly in control and having fun on the job. Always liked this series for striking the right balance between spy thriller and family drama. For the most part, anyway. #FamilyMan #TheFamilyManS3 #ManojBajpai”

Advertisement

All About The Family Man Season 3

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora, the web series returns under the direction of Raj & DK, joined this season by Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth.

This season brings back key cast members, including Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni), along with others. The Family Man Season 3 streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and in more than 240 countries and territories on November 21.