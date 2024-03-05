Advertisement

Vikrant Massey is enjoying fatherhood as he recently welcomed his son Vardaan with wife Sheetal Thakur. He was born on February 7. Now, in an interview with GQ India, the 12th Fail actor opened up about embracing fatherhood and how he is going to raise his firstborn in the current "social climate".

Vikrant Massey opens up about fatherhood

Speaking to the tabloid, the actor replied that he wants to think on his feet and his priority will be to ensure Vardaan is healthy. Adding to it, he shared that the pace at which the world is changing is faster than most of them can comprehend. "So there’s no point in planning ahead. The priority is to ensure my baby is healthy, and apart from that, I’m just soaking it all in," he continued.

When asked what it was like to be a new day, to this, Vikrant replied that it was the best role of his life. A role that's going to last a lifetime and the one he's looking forward to.

A look at Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's son Vardaan's first picture

A week ago, Vikrant took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture from the naming ceremony. In the image, Sheetal is holding Vardaan in her arms while Vikrant sits beside her and they both look adorably at the newborn. In the caption, he announced, "Nothing short of a blessing…We named him VARDAAN!!!"

Vardaan's coming added another reason for Vikrant to celebrate. The actor has been basking in the success of his last release 12th Fail, which became a sleeper hit at the box office. Next, he will be seen in The Sabarmati Report, co-starring Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. The film is slated to release on May 3.