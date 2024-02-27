English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

Vikrant Massey Turns News Anchor In The Sabarmati Report Teaser | Watch

The Sabarmati Report stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, it will release on May 3.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey
Vikrant Massey | Image:Balaji Motion Pictures/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Sabarmati Report makers on Tuesday announced that the film that pays homage to the 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident 22 years ago. The film starring Vikrant Massey will be released on May 3, 2024 on the big screens.

The film will bring a heart-wrenching story that narrates a story of events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat, according to the makers.

Teaser video of The Sabarmati Report shows Vikrant as a news anchor

The makers take everyone into this intriguing story with a video that pays homage to the people who lost their lives in this gut wrenching incident. The first look video shows Vikrant as a journalist, who is sitting in a newsroom and reading the news. He can be seen saying in Hindi, "Mai hun Sabar Kumar. Aaj 27 February 2002 ko Sabarmati Express naam ki ek train Ayodhya se chal ke Gujarat ke Godhra station par ek durghatna me jal gayi."

Vikrant takes a shocking pause and continues saying, "Sabarmati express ka jalna durghatna nahi thi sir..." Then, there are some glimpses of the original clips of the incident.

Meet the team of The Sabarmati Report

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. It is directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The movie is slated to release on May 3, 2024.

(With IANS inputs)

