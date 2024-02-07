Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:05 IST

12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Wants To Retire After Hearing This Statement Of Kareena Kapoor

Actor Vikrant Massey dropped an epic reaction when Kareena Kapoor reacted to his last release 12th Fail helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor (L), Vikrant Massey (R) | Image:Instagram
It has been over three months since the release of 12th Fail, but the praises are still pouring in and the latest celeb to join the list is Kareena Kapoor. The actress took to her social media handle to laud stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. However, it was Vikrant's reaction that grabbed our attention and left us in splits.

Kareena Kapoor's one-word praise for the 12th Fail team

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a post praising the whole team of 12th Fail, Vikrant, Vidhu, Medha and others and calling them legends. She wrote, "12th Fail (heart emoticons) Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant Joshi, Anshuman Pushkar and the entire cast and crew... Legends."

Vikrant Massey's epic reaction

The actor couldn't contain his happiness on seeing the "legend" response of Kareena and replied to her with these words, "Bas, ab main retire ho sakta hoon (Now, I can take my retirement)!!! Thank you so so much Ma'am! You have no idea what this means to me."

For the unversed, Vikrant is a huge fan of Kareena and months ago, he dropped a photo with the actress and expressed his love. In the image, Vikrant looks handsome in a black suit while Kareena wears a red ensemble. The actor is beaming from ear to ear as she poses for the camera closely. "I've always loved her. But this day, I fell in love all over again," read the caption.

More about the 12th Fail

The film is based on the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an IPS officer after cleaning toilets and working in the library. *It received critical acclaim and emerged as a sleeper hit, grossing over ₹66.58 crore worldwide on a ₹20 crore budget.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 14:58 IST

