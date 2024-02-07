Siddhant Chaturvedi Hails Vikrant Massey’s Performance In 12th Fail, Reveals He Messaged The Actor

Advertisement

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail, which made its theatrical debut on October 27, has managed to impress critics and audience, with everyone heaping praises for the film. The film emerged as a hit at the box office and was also premiered at several international film festivals. In a recent development, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi lauded Vikrant Massey's performance in the movie.

Siddhant Chaturvedi hails Vikrant Massey’s performance in 12th Fail

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Siddhant said, “I think I really love 12th Fail. I really connected with the film, I mean I was not doing IAS but I was still doing CA and I come from a very small town so I really connected with and I messaged Vikrant (Massey), he is so good in that and the whole cast.”

He further expressed his desire to work with the movie director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He said, “So I think with Vidhu Sir (Vinod Chopra) is I really want to work with him. I always wanted to work with him. I remember my dad sending me to watch Parinda, when his Vidhu Vinod Chopra festival was on in PVR, so I was always a huge fan of his work so. I have gone alone because my dad booked my ticket, and I watched the film, and I was just blown away, so I've been a huge fan of his work anyway.”

Celebs praise 12th fail

Before Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film was praised by several celebs, including Rohit Shetty, Kamal Haasan, Rishab Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, and many others.

More about 12th Fail

The movie is based on a true story that draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC exam. The film is a story that resonates with many Indians at an emotional level, going beyond the stress regarding studies. The movie also covers the struggles of all the aspirants, exploring the many personal problems that aspiring students face both at home as well as in their relationships during exam studies.