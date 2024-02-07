Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Siddhant Chaturvedi Hails Vikrant Massey’s Performance In 12th Fail, Reveals He Messaged The Actor

Siddhant Chaturvedi lauded Vikrant Massey's performance in his latest movie 12th Fail and also expressed his desire to work with Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi | Image:Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail, which made its theatrical debut on October 27, has managed to impress critics and audience, with everyone heaping praises for the film. The film emerged as a hit at the box office and was also premiered at several international film festivals. In a recent development, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi lauded Vikrant Massey's performance in the movie. 

Siddhant Chaturvedi hails Vikrant Massey’s performance in 12th Fail 

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Siddhant said, “I think I really love 12th Fail. I really connected with the film, I mean I was not doing IAS but I was still doing CA and I come from a very small town so I really connected with and I messaged Vikrant (Massey), he is so good in that and the whole cast.” 

He further expressed his desire to work with the movie director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He said, “So I think with Vidhu Sir (Vinod Chopra) is I really want to work with him. I always wanted to work with him. I remember my dad sending me to watch Parinda, when his Vidhu Vinod Chopra festival was on in PVR, so I was always a huge fan of his work so. I have gone alone because my dad booked my ticket, and I watched the film, and I was just blown away, so I've been a huge fan of his work anyway.”

Advertisement

Celebs praise 12th fail 

Before Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film was praised by several celebs, including Rohit Shetty, Kamal Haasan, Rishab Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, and many others.

Advertisement

More about 12th Fail 

The movie is based on a true story that draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC exam. The film is a story that resonates with many Indians at an emotional level, going beyond the stress regarding studies. The movie also covers the struggles of all the aspirants, exploring the many personal problems that aspiring students face both at home as well as in their relationships during exam studies. 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Canara Bank stocks hit 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement