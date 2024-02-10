Advertisement

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail has emerged as a sleeper hit this year, exceeding expectations with its unexpected success at the box office. Initially flying under the radar, the movie has garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences alike. Since its release on OTT platforms, the film's popularity has skyrocketed, launching its characters to overnight stardom.

Notably, the cast has experienced a surge in social media followers with Medha Shankr receiving significant adoration and being hailed as the nation's crush by many.

Medha Shankr looks back at her screen test or 12th Fail

The actress who played the character of Shraddha in the film took to her Instagram handle recently and shared nostalgic pictures from the day she underwent her first screen test for the film two years ago. The picture features Medha in stunning red attire. The carousel also included a photo featuring her alongside co-star Vikrant Massey during a subsequent photo shoot.

Medha captioned the post, "9th February 2022... This day two years ago, I gave my first screen test for #12thFail and the rest is history. The last picture was taken right after an intense scene we did (you can see my eyes swollen from all the crying). Other pictures are from a photoshoot we did later. My most special day. Grateful beyond measure."

More about the 12th Fail

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail made its theatrical debut in October and told the real-life tale of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, portrayed by Vikrant Massey. The film chronicles Sharma's inspirational journey, beginning with setbacks in his Class 12 exams, yet showcasing his unwavering determination to realise his dream of becoming an IPS officer.

12th Fail recently earned the distinction of being hailed as the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb and still continues to impress viewers with its OTT streaming.