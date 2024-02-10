Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 00:18 IST

12th Fail: When Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr Gave Look Test For The Vidhu Vinod Chopra Film

Actress Medha Shankr took to her Instagram and shared a carousel picture from the time when she first gave a look test for 12th Fail.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr
Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr | Image:Instagram/medhashankr
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail has emerged as a sleeper hit this year, exceeding expectations with its unexpected success at the box office. Initially flying under the radar, the movie has garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences alike. Since its release on OTT platforms, the film's popularity has skyrocketed, launching its characters to overnight stardom.

Notably, the cast has experienced a surge in social media followers with Medha Shankr receiving significant adoration and being hailed as the nation's crush by many.

Advertisement

Medha Shankr looks back at her screen test or 12th Fail

The actress who played the character of Shraddha in the film took to her Instagram handle recently and shared nostalgic pictures from the day she underwent her first screen test for the film two years ago. The picture features Medha in stunning red attire. The carousel also included a photo featuring her alongside co-star Vikrant Massey during a subsequent photo shoot.

Advertisement

Medha captioned the post, "9th February 2022... This day two years ago, I gave my first screen test for #12thFail and the rest is history. The last picture was taken right after an intense scene we did (you can see my eyes swollen from all the crying). Other pictures are from a photoshoot we did later. My most special day. Grateful beyond measure."

More about the 12th Fail

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail made its theatrical debut in October and told the real-life tale of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, portrayed by Vikrant Massey. The film chronicles Sharma's inspirational journey, beginning with setbacks in his Class 12 exams, yet showcasing his unwavering determination to realise his dream of becoming an IPS officer.

Advertisement

12th Fail recently earned the distinction of being hailed as the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb and still continues to impress viewers with its OTT streaming.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

9 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

9 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

17 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  2. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News28 minutes ago

  3. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World29 minutes ago

  4. Haldwani Violence: 7 Magistrates Deployed, Area Divided in 5 Super Zones

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. Eagle Box Office: Ravi Teja’s Film Fails To Impress On Opening Day

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement