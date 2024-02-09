You Don't Have To Do For The Camera: Boman Irani To Vikrant Massey After Watching 12th Fail

Advertisement

Vikrant Massey has arguably given a career-best performance when it comes to his portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his painstaking journey to achieve the title, in Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial, 12th Fail. Massey's poignant work in the film has made him the recipient of immense praise from fellow actors and industry faces. The latest too add their name to the bandwagon, is actor Boman Irani, who has penned a thorough and honest note dedicated to the actor.

Boman Irani lauds Vikrant Massey's work in 12th Fail

Boman Irani appears to be the latest big banner name who has turned into a Vikrant Massey fan. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a lengthy note detailing Massey's transparent efforts in not just emoting the character, but ‘becoming’ it. Irani not just acknowledged but also expressed his awe for Massey's conviction and commitment to the character. The caption to Boman Irani's post read, “You heard it before @vikrantmassey I know. Once more won’t hurt.”

Excerpts from the note read, “You got it right Massey…The truth is, the real preparation happens inside the soul of the character…You can't rehearse for that, can you? You can only live it through a belief that goes way beyond your stupendous external preparation for the role. You don't have to DO for the camera. You have to BE in front of the camera…”

Boman Irani says he owes his career to Vidhu Vinod Chopra

The conclusion of Boman Irani's note was dedicated to filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Irani's words for the director commenced with an acknowledgement of the role the latter has played in his career as an actor. The note went on to elaborate how despite being a seasoned filmmakers, Chopra's approach to 12th Fail is akin to that of a “young, fiery filmmaker". The actor further elaborated how though Massey's work in the film is all to his own credit, having ‘VVC’ in his corner, directing him through the journey, is what refined the final product.

The excerpt from his note read, “VVC, to whom I owe my career, has made a film that seemed like something a young, fiery filmmaker created. Not taking anything away from your work, Massey, but with VVC in top youthful form in your corner, you could not have asked for more…”