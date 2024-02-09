Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

You Don't Have To Do For The Camera: Boman Irani To Vikrant Massey After Watching 12th Fail

12th Fail released in theatres in October of 2023. The Vikrant Massey starrer spotlights the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma to become an IPS officer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
12th Fail
12th Fail | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vikrant Massey has arguably given a career-best performance when it comes to his portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his painstaking journey to achieve the title, in Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial, 12th Fail. Massey's poignant work in the film has made him the recipient of immense praise from fellow actors and industry faces. The latest too add their name to the bandwagon, is actor Boman Irani, who has penned a thorough and honest note dedicated to the actor.

Advertisement

Boman Irani lauds Vikrant Massey's work in 12th Fail

Boman Irani appears to be the latest big banner name who has turned into a Vikrant Massey fan. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a lengthy note detailing Massey's transparent efforts in not just emoting the character, but ‘becoming’ it. Irani not just acknowledged but also expressed his awe for Massey's conviction and commitment to the character. The caption to Boman Irani's post read, “You heard it before @vikrantmassey I know. Once more won’t hurt.”

Advertisement

Excerpts from the note read, “You got it right Massey…The truth is, the real preparation happens inside the soul of the character…You can't rehearse for that, can you? You can only live it through a belief that goes way beyond your stupendous external preparation for the role. You don't have to DO for the camera. You have to BE in front of the camera…”

Advertisement

Boman Irani says he owes his career to Vidhu Vinod Chopra

The conclusion of Boman Irani's note was dedicated to filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Irani's words for the director commenced with an acknowledgement of the role the latter has played in his career as an actor. The note went on to elaborate how despite being a seasoned filmmakers, Chopra's approach to 12th Fail is akin to that of a “young, fiery filmmaker". The actor further elaborated how though Massey's work in the film is all to his own credit, having ‘VVC’ in his corner, directing him through the journey, is what refined the final product. 

Advertisement

The excerpt from his note read, “VVC, to whom I owe my career, has made a film that seemed like something a young, fiery filmmaker created. Not taking anything away from your work, Massey, but with VVC in top youthful form in your corner, you could not have asked for more…”

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement