50 Days To War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR And Kiara Advani Begin The Countdown With New Posters

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are gearing up for the release of their upcoming highly anticipated movie War 2, co-starring Kiara Advani. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Hrithik will be reprising his role as Kabir Dhaliwal, as an ex-RAW agent, while Jr NTR and Kiara are new additions to the sequel. On Thursday, the makers began the countdown with new posters offering a glimpse of their characters.

A look at the new posters for War 2

Taking to Instagram, Ayan Mukerji shared the solo posters of Hrithik, Jr NTR and Kiara's characters with the caption, "50 DAYS TO WAR 2. Let's Go!!!!". While we have seen Hrithik and Jr NTR's look, this is the first time the makers have unveiled Kiara's look, and she appears fierce and ready to take anyone down. In the poster, she can be seen in an all-black ensemble with a gun in her hand.

Jr NTR, on the other hand, can be seen in action, looking angry, seemingly facing Hrithik. He can be seen in a green jacket layered with a grey t-shirt and cargo pants.

Hrithik also appears to be in motion with cuts near his eyes and blood trickling down his head.

Soon after the posters were dropped, the fans flooded the comment section. A user praised Hrithik and wrote, "It's impossible to beat this man. All time Favourite since 2000.. and watching him in this avatar feels like the cherry on top." Another wrote, "Hrithik’s swag + NTR’s rage + Kiara’s charm = WAR 2 ka TRIPLE BLAST. Three megastars, one screen, unlimited fireworks! India’s biggest cinematic showdown is here!" A third user wrote, "War 2 super hit boss."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about War 2