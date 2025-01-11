60 Bouncers, 350 Paps For 40 Guests: Alia-Ranbir's 'Low-Profile' Wedding Was 'Toughest' To Manage, Security Consultant Says

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022. Although the duo maintained to be hush about their nuptials until the very last minute, talks of their marriage created a massive buzz on social media in the recent past. Now, Bollywood’s security consultant has revealed that that the couple’s wedding was the toughest.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bollywood’s security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim said, “There were at least 350 people from media houses. At least 10 people came from each company. Additionally, their fans had assembled outside their home. Same company sent four people from each of their regional channels”.

“People had crowded the entire Pali Hill. Both ways leading to Pali Hill was filled with media and fans. The crowd was so much that we had to attend to guests cars from down the road leading to their building. We had to run behind the cars”, Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim further said, “It got even more challenging because even the guests at the wedding were celebrities. The chaos was such that even the people residing in the building got annoyed and were immensely troubled. We were about 60 people in each shift and our shift was of eight hours each. We worked round the clock”.

“There were no special instructions from them as to how many people they need or how many days of protection they seek. They just called me and shared details of their wedding events. I have known them since Student of The Year and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani days. They trust me with my work”, the security consultant said. Interestingly, in an interview Alia Bhatt had shared that she had invited only 40 people who were a part of their festivities.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot at the latter's Mumbai residence- Vastu. The event was an intimate affair with only close friends and family of the couple in attendance. Stars like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji and a select others marked their presence.

