83-year-old Jeetendra Suffers A Nasty Fall At Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet, Security Rushes To Actor's Aid

Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine Khan, breathed her last at the age of 81. According to reports, she died due to cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence in the wee hours of November 7. The family held a prayer meet on Monday, November 10, in Mumbai to pay final tributes.

Veteran actor Jeetendra was among the attendees who came to pay their respects to Sussanne and Zayed Khan’s mother. However, the 83-year-old actor unexpectedly tumbled before entering the venue, leaving fans shocked and concerned about his well-being. Onlookers and security personnel rushed to his aid.

Photos and videos captured the moment when Jeetendra briefly lost his balance and fell. People nearby quickly rushed to help him stand up.

Thankfully, he seemed to recover soon after, though fans later expressed their concern on social media.

83-year-old Jeetendra Suffers A Nasty Fall At Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet | Image: Varinder Chawla

The prayer meet, held in memory of interior designer and former model Zarine Khan, gathered many members of the film industry. Among those present were Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and others, who came to pay their respects. Sanjay and Zarine Khan's elder daughter, Simone Arora, dressed in a white and black traditional ensemble, greeted the paps with a smile and folded hands. Their other daughter, Farah Khan Ali, arrived with his kids, Fizaa Ali and Azaan Ali.