Dharmendra Health Update: Bollywood's He-Man On Ventilator At Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital | Reports

Veteran actor and Bollywood's he man Dharmendra has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital. Sources close to the actor have confirmed to IANS that he is currently on ventilator support. The news of his hospitalisation comes days after the actor was admitted for a routine checkup. The cause of Dharmendra's hospital visit and the recent update on his health are awaited. Neither the family members nor anyone from his team has confirmed the news of the actor being on life support. The news comes just a few weeks before Dharmendra's 90th birthday on December 8.

Sources close to the actor assured Dharmendra fans not to worry and added that he has been put under observation. A confirmation of his well-being is awaited from his family or friends. Earlier in October, Dharmendra was admitted to the same hospital for a series of regular tests. Reports suggested that the veteran actor was admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up. On November 3, his wife and actress Hema Malini, was spotted at the airport and shared a health update.



Present at the premises, a paparazzo asked her, "Sir kaise hain (How is sir)." While she did not reply to the question verbally, Hema Malini simply gestured "Okay," with folded hands. The video went viral at the time.

Dharmendra was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon headliner Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, released in February 2024. Before that, the veteran actor won unanimous praise for his performance in Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh-led Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023).

