A Heartfelt Farewell To Manoj Kumar As His Ashes Are Immersed In Ganga In Haridwar, Sons Kunal And Vishal Perform Rituals

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar passed away on April 4, aged 87, after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at 4:03 am at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Affectionately known as Bharat Kumar for his memorable portrayals of patriotism in films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim and Shaheed, Kumar was a prominent figure in Indian cinema throughout the 1960s and 70s and delivered many hits during the era.

Anupam Kher at Manoj Kumar's prayer meet in Mumbai | Image: Anupam Kher/X

While his funeral in Mumbai saw many Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Dharmendra, Salim Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, Kumar's ashes were immersed in the sacred Ganges River on Saturday morning at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. His surviving family members paid their final respects to him at the solemn ceremony. His sons, Kunal and Vishal Goswami, along with other relatives, participated in the ritual led by the family's priest. Kumar's ashes were immersed in the Brahma Kund with full Vedic rites.

PM Modi's letter to Manoj Kumar's family

In a letter addressed to Manoj Kumar's wife, Shashi Gowami, PM Narendra Modi remembered meeting the legendary actor and also praised his contribution to Indian cinema and his shaping of patriotism in Bollywood films.