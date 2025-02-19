Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani's Mehendi Ceremony: Karisma & Kareena Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan Lead Celeb Roll Call | PHOTOS

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Mehendi Ceremony: Manoj and Reema Jain's younger son is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Alekha. Ahead of the wedding ceremony, the Jain and Advani family came together to celebrate the couple at the Mehendi ceremony. The event is being held at the NSCI Club in Worli, Mumbai. At the function who's who of Bollywood were seen arriving, including the Kapoor family. Sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor made heads turn, followed by Jaya Bachchan, who was seen smiling and waving at the paparazzi. Tina Ambani was also snapped at the venue.

What's Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Mehendi OOTD?

Ahead of the ceremony, Aadar took to his Instagram handle to give a sneak peek of Mehendi's outfit. The actor can be seen in an embroidered white indo-western sherwani, while his to-be wife Alekha looks pretty in a mint green lehenga with an embellished blouse. In the caption, he simply wrote, "A (infinity emoticon) A".

A family portrait of the Jain family but without a new daughter-in-law

Manoj, Reena, Armaan, his wife Anissa and Aadar Jain happily posed for a family photo for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. They can be seen in the shades of blue, white and pink.

(The Jain family | Image: Varinder Chawla)

The Kapoor sisters make heads turn at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Mehendi

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor arrived at the venue in style. Karisma wore a magenta kurta paired with a matching lehenga and paired the ensemble with a golden potli. Kareena, on the other hand, wore a green floral gown, featuring a slit on both sides and completed her look with a handbag from the shelves of Sabyasachi.

(The Kapoor sisters | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Randhir and Babita Kapoor were also snapped in mint green outfits and happily posed for the paparazzi.

(Randhir and Babita Kapoor | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Neetu Kapoor arrives with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Neetu Kapoor happily posed with her daughter Riddhima at the venue before entering the venue.

(Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Jaya Bachchan waves at paparazzi

In a turn of events, Jaya Bachchan, who shares a close bond with Reema Jain, arrived in a rather chirpy mood. She smiled and waved at the shutterbugs before entering the venue.

Tina Ambani, who also shares a close bond with Reema Jain, arrived at the pre-wedding ceremony in a white traditional ensemble.