Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection Day 1: Sanjay Dutt's Political Drama Underperforms On Opening Day, Mints Only ₹48 Lakh

Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection: Sanjay Dutt and Namashi Chakraborty's political film finally released on May 15 after facing CBFC hurdles. Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film revolves around a professor who has been accused by his student of bias after he rejects the student's RSS thesis. The film received positive reviews from audiences but couldn't convert them into box-office success on opening day.

Aakhri Sawal box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹48 lakh at the box office on the first day of the release across 2,035 shows in India. Overseas, the film collected ₹15 lakh, taking the worldwide collection to ₹63 lakh. Aakhri Sawal registered 8 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Friday.

Why was Aakhri Sawal delayed?

Owing to its controversial storyline, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) delayed the censor certificate. According to Bollywood Hungama, the nature of the film and its plot is such that CBFC members were cautious. The makers explained to the committee that the film is based on historical events and records. Owing to the RSS connection, the committee was just being thorough before the film hit the big screens. After being assured by the makers, the censor board issued the certificate.

All about Aakhri Sawal

Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Namashi Chakraborty, the film marks the comeback of Sameera Reddy. It also stars Tridha Choudhury, Amit Sadh and Neetu Chandra in pivotal roles. The film is presented by Nikhil Nanda, and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand serving as co-producers. Aakhri Sawal was released in four regional languages - Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.