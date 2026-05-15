Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 1: Comedy Film Is Among Ayushmann Khurrana's Lowest Openers

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi star in the Hindi comedy entertainer. The multi-starrer was earlier expected to debut in cinema halls during Holi. However, its release got delayed because of Dhurandhar 2. Now, PPAWD, opened solo, without any significant box office competitor. However, on day 1, its collections were quite low. Compared to the first installment of the Pati-Patni franchise, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday and released in 2019, the opening day figures were very less. While the 2019 release minted over ₹9 crore on day 1, PPAWD wound up Friday below ₹4 crore.

One of the lowest openers for Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann has been struggling to get a clean hit at the box office in the post pandemic period. Horror comedy Thamma, released last year, got a good initial start due to its franchise association, but it failed to impress fans and emerged as one of the poorly received MHCU movies, in both critical and commercial aspects. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do minted ₹3.85 crore on Friday. The movie has received mixed reviews and the numbers might get a slight boost over the remaining weekend.

Advertisement

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz | Image: X





For Ayushmann, PPAWD is among his lowest openers in recent times. Doctor G (₹3.87 crore), Article 15 (₹5.02 crore) collected more than PPAWD, but it performed marginally better than Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (₹3.75 crore).

What is Pati Patni Aur Woh Do about?

Set in Prayagraj, the story revolves around Prajapati (Ayushmann Khurrana), a forest department official, who is Married to journalist Aparna (Wamiqa Gabbi). Prajapati agrees to help his friend Chanchal (Sara Ali Khan) elope with her boyfriend Sunny (Vishal Vashishtha). Sunny’s father (Tigmanshu Dhulia) is firmly against their marriage, so Prajapati pretends to be Chanchal’s boyfriend. Thrown into the mix is Nilofer (Rakul Preet Singh), Prajapati’s colleague, who is misled into believing that he and Chanchal are having an affair. What follows is a full-blown comedy of errors.