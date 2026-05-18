Aakhri Sawal: Sanjay Dutt Starrer Banned In UAE? Here's What We Know

Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal faced several hurdles before the theatrical release. Upon release, the film received positive reviews from the audience, but it didn't help in the business of the film's business and continues to underperform at the box office. While the Indian censor board allowed the film to be released, the UAE censor board suggested multiple cuts, to which the makers reportedly refused; the film stands unreleased in the UAE, affecting the overseas business of the film.

Why is Aakhri Sawal banned in the UAE?

After Dhurandhar franchise and Border 2, Aakhri Sawal is the latest Hindi film to be banned in the UAE, such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain. According to reports, the UAE censor board asked the makers to make some changes and suggested some cuts, but the makers didn't adhere and were confident about their decision to release the same version as in India.

Aakhri Sawal box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, the film collected a net of ₹80 lakh across 1569 shows, taking the total to ₹1.95 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹10 lakh, taking the overall gross to ₹40 lakh. Adding both domestic and overseas, the worldwide gross collection is ₹2.74 crore. The film witnessed a growth over the weekend, helping the business in India.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, Amit Sadh and Neetu Chandra in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. It is presented by Nikhil Nanda, and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand serving as co-producers. Aakhri Sawal released in four regional languages - Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.