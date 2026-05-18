Karuppu Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya-Trisha Krishna Starrer Beats Kanguva's Lifetime Record, Surpasses ₹100 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer is performing well at the box office, not just in India but overseas. In three days, the film surpassed the ₹50 crore mark in India and took the worldwide total over ₹100 crore. With this, Suriya has broken his own record of his previous release Kanguva, co-starring Bobby Deol.

Karuppu box office collection worldwide day 3

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹28.35 crore in India, taking the opening weekend total to ₹68 crore. Overseas, the film earned ₹13 crore on the third day of the release, taking the total overseas gross to ₹42 crore. Adding both domestic and overseas records, the film grossed ₹120.75 crore worldwide.

Karuppu beats Kanguva's lifetime worldwide record

Suriya's previous starrer Kanguva, which released in 2024, earned ₹105 crore at the box office worldwide. Karuppu has beaten the record of Kanguva and is already the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, beating Sivakarthikeyan's Paraskthi.

Karuppu controversy explained

Despite massive advance bookings, many theatres across India and overseas (including the US) were forced to stop screenings due to an unresolved financial dispute between the film's financiers and the production house on Thursday. According to reports, the delay was because of a financial deadlock involving a debt of over ₹50 crore by the production house, which led theatre owners to halt bookings and cancel the premieres.

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Helmed by RJ Balaji, the film is filled with intense action scenes, courtroom drama and emotional moments, showing Suriya fighting for justice while taking on enemies both inside and outside the court. The film also stars Trisha as a lawyer named Preethi and RJ Balaji as Baby Kannan. The film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography handled by G. K. Vishnu and editing by R. Kalaivanan.