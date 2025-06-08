Republic World
Updated 8 June 2025 at 11:11 IST

Aamir Khan And Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Walk Hand-in-hand At Delhi Airport, Couple's PDA Moment Goes Viral

Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt have been dating for a while and keep their fans on their toes with their adorable PDA moments.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Aamir Khan with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt | Image: Pallav Paliwal/Instagram

Aamir Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his film Sitaare Zameen Par, was snapped with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in Delhi on late Saturday. Several videos and photos are going viral on the internet that show them exiting the airport hand-in-hand, surrounded by security. However, the moment the veteran actor sees the fans and the paparazzi, he leaves Gauri's hands and greets them with folded hands. He first escorted her to the car and then posed with the fans.

He also happily posed with security officials at the airport.

For the Delhi visit, Gauri can be seen in a white kurta set featuring floral embroidery, while the actor wore a blue printed kurta paired with jeans.


Inside a special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par at Aamir Khan's residence

Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par at his residence in Mumbai on Friday, which was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Kapil Sharma, among others. A video is going viral on the internet that shows Aamir welcoming Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali. When the cast of SZP notices the arrival of a legendary cricketer, they jump for joy.

In another video, we can see Ranbir happily posing with the cast of Sitaare Zameen Par.

On Saturday, Kapil also shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he, along with Aamir and Shankar, can be heard singing. Thanking Aamir, he penned a note, "A special evening with the special 'sitaare' of 'sitaare zameen par'. Thank you Aamir bhai for the most beautiful evening & Wish you the best for #sitaarezameenpar releasing on 20th June."


Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza in a pivotal role. The film is a remake of the Spanish film Champions (2018). The film will hit the theatres on June 20.

Published 8 June 2025 at 11:11 IST