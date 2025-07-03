Aamir Khan Behaves Cocky At Sitaare Zameen Par Success Bash, Brushes Away Media Questions | Viral Video

Aamir Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Sitaare Zameen Par. Mr Perfectionist and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama is performing well at the box office. The movie, released on June 20, earned decent reviews and has collected over ₹132 crore at the box office so far in India. Despite facing competition from Kajol’s Maa and Brad Pitt’s F1, SZP has held strong in its second week and is gradually heading towards hit status. Amid this, Aamir and his team recently hosted a success party in Mumbai but Dangal actor seemingly behaved cocky with media. As the video goes viral, netizens make vicious comments.

Aamir Khan crumbles media questions at Sitaare Zameen Par success bash, video goes viral

On July 2, Aamir Khan hosted a success party for the Sitaare Zameen Par cast at his office. Several videos from the celebration are now going viral. One particular clip has caught everyone's attention, showing Aamir Khan interacting with the media in a rather dismissive manner.

In the video, the 60-year-old actor is seen addressing the press after the party. When reporters try to ask him questions, he appears to be brushing them off and asking them to keep low during the commotion. At one point, he is seen says, "Mujhe jana hai ghar."

The video has since gone viral online. Social media users have been sharing mixed reactions. One commented, “Looks like he just wants to stay in the news or limelight.” Another wrote, “Haters or dallo ko do jawaab, Aamir Khan ek number.” A third person remarked, “Laal Singh Chaddha bhool gaya.”

Known for his usually calm and respectful nature, this unexpected behaviour from Aamir Khan has surprised many.

Aamir plays a basketball coach in Sitaare Zameen Par