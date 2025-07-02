Ramayana: Poor VFX To Misrepresentation Of Hindu Gods, Adipurush Blunders That Ranbir Kapoor-Nitesh Tiwari's Film Should Avoid

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated movies from Bollywood. Part 1 of the movie, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, will hit the big screens on Diwali 2026, and the first look of the movie will be unveiled on July 3. Ahead of the release, here is a look back at all the things that went wrong with Adipurush, which was also based on the Hindu epic. Directed by Om Raut, the movie was headlined by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon and received massive backlash on release.

Mistakes made by Adipurush makers that serve as a lesson for Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Official poster of Ramayana | Image: X

Adapting an epic like the Ramayana is not an easy task to begin with. However, once one takes up the challenge, it is expected that the final product will be no less than a spectacle and a worthy adaptation of the mighty Hindu epic. Om Raut's Adipurush massively failed in its attempt to do this. Released in June 2023, the movie is headlined by Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.

1. Poor VFX

Adipurush was massively criticised for its shoddy VFX. Cinegoers were particularly unimpressed with the scenes featuring Raavan and his abode in Lanka. The poor graphic representation of the battle scenes with Lord Ram and Raavan also displeased many. Namit Malhotra's company is taking care of the visual effects in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The company has previously proven its mettle in big films such as Inception, Interstellar, Dune, and Tenet.

2. Raavan's look

The teaser of Adipurush was released at a grand scale in Ayodhya on October 2. However, the clip did not receive a positive response, with particular backlash against the appearance of Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh, based on Raavan. The makers showed the actor donning a buzz cut. This did not sit well with netizens who argued that the actor's appearance seemed comical and nothing close to the emperor that he was. In the new Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Yash will essay the role of Raavan. It is expected from the makers to keep his look in the film authentic. Raavan's look becomes especially challenging because of the 10 heads that he is popularly said to have. How the makers incorporate this element, through CGI or prosthetics, is yet to be seen.

3. Colloquial dialogues

One of the biggest criticisms around Adipurush was its heavy reliance on colloquial dialogues. The writer of the film, Manoj Muntashir, was on the receiving end of the criticism when the audience pointed out that the dialogues spoken in the movie, especially by the character of Lord Hanuman, appeared to be poorly written and informal. In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Sunny Deol plays the role of Lord Hanuman. Addressing the past controversy on the character, the veteran actor told Pinkvilla, “We are actors and doing our best. To play Hanuman ji is going to be difficult in a way, because one doesn’t want to do anything wrong.”

The first glimpse of the film will be out on July 3 | Image: X