Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

Aamir Khan Birthday: DYK The Ghajini Star 'Vowed' Never To Be Part Of Film Industry

Aamir Khan stated in an interview in 1988 that he had vowed as a child to avoid the film industry and that he never intended to be an actor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan | Image:Aamir Khan Fans/X
Known as Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan has made a name for himself in the Indian film business with his distinctive role choices and outstanding performances. But the versatile movie star didn't always want to be an actor. Aamir stated in an honest 1988 interview that he had vowed as a child to avoid the film industry and that he had never intended to be an actor.

Aamir Khan on his debut acting project

Recently, an old video, the Lagaan actor went viral on social media, which featured him in an interview with a movie Magazine in 1988. When asked if the actor always wanted join the path of acting, Aamir replied in negative. He said, “Acting was far remote from my thoughts, my 'filmi' connections disillusioned me further. My dad (Tahir Hussain) being a producer, paid the directors and artistes; yet, he had to regularly chase them, as they would play musical chairs with him before completing his films. Seeing these unfavourable conditions. I vowed that I would never become a producer or have anything to do with films."

 

But even though he was so adamant about his choice, he found himself in the acting industry. Aamir revealed that Aditya Bhattacharya had approached him for a short film titled Paranoia while he was in the XII grade, and Aamir had said "yes" out of pure curiosity. He requested that he play the roles of spot boy, assistant director, and performer in it. Aamir relished the experience on the set and became interested in filmmaking and over time he became more assured of his ability to act. The actor added that it was Shabana Azmi who saw the film and gave him props for his acting. 

Aamir Khan reveals his family’s reaction to his choice of career

Aamir's family was supportive when he made the decision to pursue acting full-time, but they had concerns about the decision's rationality. The actor said could sense their reluctance even if there were no outright complaints. He was nevertheless adamant about pursuing his just-discovered love.

 

With his breakthrough performance in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, for which he won critical praise, Aamir's acting career took off. He went on to become one of Bollywood's top actors by starring in several popular movies, such as Dil, Lagaan, Dangal, and many more.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

