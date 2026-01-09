Aamir Khan Breaks Silence On His Controversial Feud With Brother Faisal Khan: I'm Destined For That

Aamir Khan's family was dragged into the limelight last year when his brother Faisal Khan accused the veteran actor of sabotaging his career. Soon after, Aamir had to issue a statement dismissing the allegations. Now, the actor has opened up about the allegations and shared that he is helpless.

Aamir Khan reacts to Faisal Khan's allegation

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama , Aamir was asked about the allegations by his brother. To this, he replied, "Kya karein (What should I do)?" When questioned about sabotaging allegation, he said, "I’m destined for that. How can you fight your own family when you can battle the entire world?"

What did Faisal Khan allege?

Faisal, in 2021, during a conversation on a YouTube channel, recalled that Aamir called him a bad actor after Mela bombed at the box office. Last year in August, Faisal held a press conference where he claimed that Aamir confined him in his house for a year and gave him medicines against his will. He further shared, "My family was pressuring me to marry my aunt, my mother’s first cousin. I never wanted that, but from that time, they started putting pressure on me to get married. I was focused on my work and not interested at all. Because of this, I had many arguments with my family. So I started living away from them, because whenever I met them, there would be fights about this, and I really don’t like fighting. My family got angry, and my mother got angry, because I refused to marry my aunt."