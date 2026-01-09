O'Romeo First Look Poster: Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Avatar Creates Wave On Internet, To Hit Theatres In Valentine's Week

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of O'Romeo and, ahead of it, has shared the first look poster today, January 9, announcing the release date. He further announced the teaser will drop tomorrow, January 10. The movie marks the reunion of Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj nearly a decade following the 2017 film Rangoon.

Shahid Kapoor unveils the poster of O'Romeo

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid shared the first poster of O'Romeo that shows him screaming while the blood is smeared all over his face. We can see his body covered with tattoos. The poster promises an edgy, gangster-themed story featuring the actor in a radical new look. Sharing the poster, he wrote in the caption that the film will hit the theatres in Valentine's Week on February 13. "Romeo O Romeo where art thou O’ROMEO! Catch a peek into the world of #ORomeo. Out Tomorrow! #SajidNadiadwala presents A @vishalrbhardwaj film Releasing in cinemas 13th Feb 2026," reads the caption.

Soon after he dropped the poster, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "I always somewhere know that one day this guy will shock everyone with the amount of talent he have.... Really looking forward for this one." Another wrote, "When VB and SK team up, something legendary is bound to happen." A third user wrote, "Looks Insane." "It’s always February, it’s always Vishal Bharadwaj & then always, Shahid," a user wrote.

More about O'Romeo

Apart from Shahid, the movie stars an ensemble cast, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar and Avinash Tiwari. It is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Advertisement

Apart from O'Romeo, Shahid also has Cocktail 2, scheduled to release this year. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the movie co-stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.