Aamir Khan Confirms New 'Big-Scale' Superhero Film With Tamil Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Puts PK 2 Rumours To Rest

Aamir Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par releasing on June 12. Laal Singh Chaddha actor is also making waves with news for his upcoming projects like Mahabharata and Dadasaheb Phalke biopic. Amid these buzzes, Mr Perfectionist has reportedly confirmed that he is collaborating with Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj on a big-scale superhero action flick.

Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj to collaborate on a big-scale action film?

According to Bollywood Hungama, during a private press interaction in Mumbai ahead of Sitare Zameen Par release, Aamir Khan shared details about his upcoming projects. He revealed that he will make a cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, marking his debut in Tamil cinema. This appearance will be followed by a full-fledged collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj bonafide for his action-packed films like Kaithi, Master, and Vikram.

Aamir’s experience in action films spans decades, from 90s classics like Ghulam and Baazi to blockbusters such as Ghajini and Dhoom 3. Speaking about the film with Kanagaraj, Aamir said, “Lokesh and I are doing a film together. It’s a superhero film — a big-scale action outing. The film will begin in the second half of 2026. We have both signed it. I cannot reveal anything further.”

Aamir Khan brushes off PK 2 chatter, says: ‘Dadasaheb Phalke biopic is happening…’

Aamir Khan also dismissed rumours about a sequel to his 2024 alien comedy PK. “That’s a rumour. This is the first time I am hearing about it,” he said. However, the 59-year-old confirmed he is working on a biopic about Dadasaheb Phalke, the pioneering filmmaker and father of Indian cinema. This will mark Aamir’s first historical biopic in over two decades, following Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005). “The Dadasaheb Phalke biopic is happening. Raju (director Rajkumar Hirani) and I are working on it,” Aamir stated.