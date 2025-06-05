Newlywed Hina Khan Makes First Public Appearance After Wedding Sans Husband Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan got married to her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, in an intimate ceremony and shared the photos on Wednesday, June 4. The actress, who is battling stage 3 breast cancer, didn't go on a honeymoon and returned to work a day later. Yes, on Thursday, June 5, the actress was snapped at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai, where she attended the Korea MICE Roadshow 2025. This marked her first public appearance after the wedding, but without her husband, Rocky.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Hina Khan resumes work a day after her wedding to Rocky Jaiswal

A paparazzo has shared a clip of the actress entering the premises of the hotel. In the clip, we can see her greeting the paps with folded hands and saying "Thank you" on being congratulated for her wedding. For her first public appearance, the actress opted for a green trench-like dress layered with an orange T-shirt. She kept her hair loose and sported subtle makeup, with tinted pink cheeks.

Inside Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's wedding album

The actress took to her Instagram handle to announce her wedding to boyfriend Rocky and penned a heartfelt note expressing her love. "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband," she wrote.