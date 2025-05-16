Aamir Khan Gets A Special Welcome From Girlfriend Gauri Spratt At Airport | Watch

Aamir Khan has been dating Gauri Spratt for a while now, and time and again the couple is snapped in the city spending time together. On Friday, the couple was snapped once again, but this time at the airport. She had come to receive the actor. The videos and photos from the same are going viral on the internet.

(Gauri Spratt at Mumbai airport | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt is giving major couple goals

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Aamir can be seen exiting the Mumbai airport premises. But when the camera door opens, we see Gauri waiting for the actor in the car. As soon as she sees the paparazzi, she shifts inside and welcomes Aamir with a warm smile.

Earlier, the couple was snapped at Anil Kapoor's family residence to offer condolences after his mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away. The couple, dressed in white for the solemn day, made a hasty exit from their car inside Anil Kapoor's residence. Video of the couple making their way inside the Kapoor residence went viral on social media.

Aamir Khan gets trolled for late reaction on Operation Sindoor

Meanwhile, the veteran actor is being massively trolled for his late or "strategic" reaction on Operation Sindoor just a day ahead the trailer launch of Sitaare Zameen Par. Even his upcoming film is being trolled for a frame-by-frame replica of Champions, the English remake of the Spanish movie Campeones. Champions, available on JioHotstar, features the synopsis: “A disgraced coach mentors a team of intellectually disabled athletes, revealing their surprising abilities and changing his own life." Netizens have even shared frame-by-frame comparisons on Reddit and Instagram.

One user suggested, “After the Forest Gump fiasco, he should have stayed away from remakes or adaptations .. yeh bhi pitegi lagta hai”

Another wrote, “The problem that I see in this movie is we have a very niche audience who understand Basketball...Atleast they should have changed the sport like cricket lete, football, hockey... Thoda relatable lagta1”

The film stars Aamir as a hot-headed basketball coach guiding a team of individuals with intellectual disabilities, promising an inspiring and heartwarming tale.