Bhumi Pednekar's Befitting Reply To Trolls Over Her 'Bigger' Lips Amid The Royals Backlash: People Paying Lakhs To Get That

Bhumi Pednekar is being slammed for her "poor" performance in the recently released web series, The Royals. Users joked that throughout the series, only her fuller lips were seen, while her acting skills took a nosedive. Several speculated if she had had a lip job done. However, the answer to this question lies in an old video resurfacing on the internet. In an old interview video, Bhumi is clapping back at the trolls for commenting on her lips. The video dates back to 2017 when she joined Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao for an interview with Anupama Chopra.

Bhumi Pednekar calls trolling over her 'bigger' lips 'bizarre'

In the video resurfacing on Reddit, Bhumi can be seen addressing the trolling, "You know the most bizarre thing that somebody actually told me was that ‘your lips are too big’”. I said since when is that a problem? I mean people pay in lakhs of money to get that done... They can say the most bizarre things. You should just be aware of what you are and not care."

Trolls on Bhumi Pednekar's performance in The Royals

Soon after the series was released on Netflix, netizens flooded X with negative reviews. They criticised the plot, the acting skills of Bhumi and Ishan Khatter. However, they sing the praise of Zeenat Aman, Shakshi Tanwar and Nora Fatehi. A user wrote, "#bhumipednekar looks masculine Can easily go topless and flex her muscles." Another wrote, "Was there literally no other girl to play the female lead in the Royals on Netflix? Her name is Bhumi Pednekar and she ruined the series for me. The male lead Ishaan Khatter did a great job. #theroyalsnetflix." A third user wrote, "@bhumipednekar has been such an annoying character in #TheRoyals #theroyalsnetflix."



“Her lips are doing more acting than her in The Royals”, a user wrote. “In recent times it looks like her lips have a personality and screen presence rather than her," a user wrote.