Aamir Khan, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Meet Up Confirms Pan-India Superhero Film? Fans Wonder

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, dubbed as a "spiritual sequel" to Taare Zameen Par (2007). While it's one of the most anticipated films of 2025, all set for release in June, the Dangal star may already be lining up his next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj maybe working on a project after Coolie | Image: X

There have long been murmurs about Aamir and Lokesh collaborating on a project. Some reports have even gone on to the extent of revealing that a "superhero film" may be what the dynamic actor and director duo are working on. Their secret meeting at the Excel Studios office in Mumbai on Saturday (April 26) may have just confirmed that something's cooking.

Aamir and Lokesh are in Mumbai, probably for discussions relating to their ambitious film. While Lokesh is currently busy with the post-production work on Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, he may already be lining up his next. The Vikram fame director is known for meticulous pre-production strategies, which makes it easier for him to finish his projects on time, and while he wraps up work on Coolie, set for Independence Day release this year, he may be eyeing another solo project with Aamir. If this works out, it may be one of the biggest Indian films to date.

Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj met at Excel Studios office on Saturday in Mumbai | Image: X

Also read: Why Akshay Kumar Suggested Kesari 2 Title For Film On C Sankaran Nair

Aamir is also said to be making a cameo appearance in Coolie.