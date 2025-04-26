'Lots Of Deaths...': Final Destination Bloodlines Will Offer Just What the Fans Want, Says Director Zach Lipovsky

Final Destination: Bloodlines is all set for India release on May 16. It marks the sixth instalment of the long-running horror franchise, following Final Destination 5, which was released in August 2011. The original film, released in 2000, starred Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Seann William Scott and Tony Todd. Bloodlines marks a return to the genre for the franchise fans and director Zach Lipovsky recently teased how the upcoming sequel will offer "a lot of deaths".

Finbal Destination Bloodlines will release on May 16 | Image: X

"For this film, the first premonition takes place in 1969," Zach told Deadline, adding, "There are lots of deaths during the premonition, which is what normally happens in the opening sequence of a Final Destination movie, but we then come out of the eye of a different person in the modern day. That's new. For a lot of fans, I think that's going to immediately throw them for a loop. It's going to make them lean forward to try and figure out what's going on."

Zach has co-directed Final Destination: Bloodlines alongside Adam Stein. He added, "As moviegoers, we love it when you have to lean forward in your seat because a movie is being unpredictable. We switch up a lot of the predictability, including who's going to die next and how they are going to die. You might think it's one person, but it's not. There's a delight in that."

Per the official synopsis, Final Destination: Bloodlines is the newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s "bloody successful" Final Destination horror franchise that takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice. Plagued by a violent, recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.