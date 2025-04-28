Aamir Khan Quashes Guru Nanak Biopic Rumours, Calls It 'Fake News' Amid Growing Hate Over Alleged Teaser

Aamir Khan recently found himself in the middle of a controversy when a YouTube channel with no connection to any production house, posted a teaser for a Guru Nanak biopic. The teaser featured Kareena Kapoor in the lead role along with him. As many criticised the supposed film for starring a Muslim actor, some pointed out the possibility of AI video. In response to the growing buzz, Aamir Khan released an official statement calling the teaser ‘completely fake.’

Aamir Khan calls Guru Nanak biopic teaser ‘fake’ and 'AI generated'

Aamir Khan cleared the air over the controversy. A spokesperson for the actor released an official statement, which reads, "The poster featuring Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak is entirely fake and generated by AI. Aamir Khan has no involvement in any such project. He holds the utmost respect for Guru Nanak and would never be part of anything disrespectful. Please refrain from believing fake news."

Yesterday, an AI-generated fake teaser depicted Aamir Khan dressed as the Sikh spiritual leader, Guru Nanak. The teaser falsely claims that T-Series is funding the film, despite the channel that posted it having no official connection to T-Series. The teaser quickly spread across social media.

This sparked controversy, with many in Punjab accusing it of being a deliberate attempt to provoke the Sikh community by casting a Muslim actor in the role of the Sikh guru.

Instead, Aamir Khan is currently working on the sequel of Taare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan’s ongoing project