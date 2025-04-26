Kesari 2 Vs Ground Zero Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Starrer Proves To Be Formidable Opponent For Emraan Hashmi Film

Kesari 2 Vs Ground Zero Box Office Collection: The overall performance of Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama Kesari 2 has been better than the latest release, Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero.

Ground Zero chronicles the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey (played by Emraan), who led the operation to track the mastermind behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on the Parliament and Akshardham Temple. The film registered a low opening on April 25 and continued on a similar trajectory on its second day. Kesari 2, meanwhile, witnessed good growth on its second Saturday and performed much better than Ground Zero.

Emraan hashmi plays BSF officer NND Dubey in Ground Zero | Image: X

Kesari 2 Vs Ground Zero at the box office

Kesari 2 has been doing good biz despite its limited release on just 1000 screens in India. It has crossed the ₹50 crore mark already at the domestic box office and has minted closer to ₹90 crore worldwide. On Saturday, it collected close to ₹6.2 crore, a jump from its ₹4.05 crore biz on second Friday. The film's collection so far in 9 days has been over ₹56 crore and the numbers will rise further in the coming days.

Kesari 2 released on April 18 | Image: X

For Ground Zero, the growth has been minimal. The film's low opening saw it minting ₹1.15 crore on day, followed by ₹1.60 crore in day 2. The film's run has been underwhelming so far and the audience choice has been clear. Kesari 2 will look to expand its lead over ground Zero on Sunday and add more to its biz.

Both Kesari 2 and Ground Zero are inspired by true events