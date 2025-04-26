Kesari 2 Vs Ground Zero Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Starrer Proves To Be Formidable Opponent For Emraan Hashmi Film

Updated April 26th 2025, 21:48 IST
Kesari 2 Vs Ground Zero Box Office Collection: The overall performance of Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama Kesari 2 has been better than the latest release, Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero.
Ground Zero chronicles the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey (played by Emraan), who led the operation to track the mastermind behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on the Parliament and Akshardham Temple. The film registered a low opening on April 25 and continued on a similar trajectory on its second day. Kesari 2, meanwhile, witnessed good growth on its second Saturday and performed much better than Ground Zero.
Kesari 2 has been doing good biz despite its limited release on just 1000 screens in India. It has crossed the ₹50 crore mark already at the domestic box office and has minted closer to ₹90 crore worldwide. On Saturday, it collected close to ₹6.2 crore, a jump from its ₹4.05 crore biz on second Friday. The film's collection so far in 9 days has been over ₹56 crore and the numbers will rise further in the coming days.
For Ground Zero, the growth has been minimal. The film's low opening saw it minting ₹1.15 crore on day, followed by ₹1.60 crore in day 2. The film's run has been underwhelming so far and the audience choice has been clear. Kesari 2 will look to expand its lead over ground Zero on Sunday and add more to its biz.
Kesari 2 is based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and how Sir C Sankaran Nair took the fight to the British Empire for killing thousands. It is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 26th 2025, 21:48 IST