Updated 13 March 2026 at 07:49 IST
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Lead Celeb Roll Call At Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter Eesha's Reception
Sooraj Barjatya's daughter, Eesha Barjatya and his son-in-law Abhishek happily posed for the cameras at their wedding reception.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Sooraj Barjatya's daughter, Eesha Barjatya got married to Abhishek in an intimate ceremony. Following this, her father hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for the industry friends. At the function, who's who of the entertainment world made the way to bless the newlyweds. The veteran filmmaker posed with the bride and groom, delightfully obliging the media with pictures.
Barjatya looked sharp dressed in a classic black suit. While his daughter Eesha chose a shimmery saree, her husband was seen in a dark blue suit paired with a red tie.
Among the major appearances was Salman Khan, who has starred in several hit films of Barjatya. He made a striking entry in a classic suit and warmly greeted the media.
Aamir Khan attended the celebrations, dressed in a refined suit. He was accompanied by his son, Junaid Khan.
Advertisement
Rani Mukerji turned heads with her stunning looks as she graced the wedding celebrations in a traditional look. The actress chose a light blue kurta set, which she paired with statement earrings. She completed her look with matching potli.
Vicky Kaushal arrived with is father Sham Kaushal. Both father-son duo looked sharp in suit.
Advertisement
Veteran stars Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher arrived together to join the Barjatya family.
Among others to present were Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Rakesh Roshan, Shaan, Neelam Kothari, Amrita Rao, Rekha, and Samir Soni.
Sooraj Barjatya is an acclaimed filmmaker who is known for his hit family dramas, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Currently, he is working on his next family project starring Anupam Kher. The film marks Kher's 549th project. Filmmaker has kept the details, such as cast, crew and plot underwraps.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 13 March 2026 at 07:49 IST