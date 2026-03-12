₹120 Crore Blow To Vijay's Jana Nayagan Makers As OTT Deal Stands Cancelled?

Thalapathy Vijay finds himself right in the middle of a personal and a professional crisis. The year which was supposed to mark the beginning of a new phase for him has got off on a wrong note. His "final film" Jana Nayagan was supposed to release on Pongal in early January, but since censor board didn't clear it for a release, it now stands stalled indefinitely. Compounding his troubles is the divorce petition that his wife of 27 years Sankgeetha has filed in a Chennai court.

As per Sankgeetha, she discovered Vijay's affair with an "actress" in 2021 and is now seeking separation as all hopes of a reconciliation between them have faded. Soon after, Vijay made a public appearance with Trisha Krishnan, which left many linking them together, again.

Amid the stalled release of Jana Nayagan, reports have claimed that the movie will only release after the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. This seems to have caused fresh trouble for the makers. According to media reports, the OTT deal for Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has been canceled by Prime Video. The movie stands postponed indefinitely due to an ongoing censor dispute. Reports claim that the streaming platform had purchased the post-theatrical streaming rights for a staggering ₹120 crore. However, the platform has now backed out of the deal as there is no clarity on the film’s release window.

Jana Nagayan is the remake of Bhagavanth Kesari | Image: X

Jana Nayagan is said to an adaptation of Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela. The Tamil version starring Vijay is directed by H Vinoth. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead, while Bobby Deol appears as the antagonist. Mamitha Baiju reprises the role originally played by Sreeleela.