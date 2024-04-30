Advertisement

Imran Khan has been in the news since he shared a wish to return to acting. Amid this, a report was doing the rounds that Imran Khan is set to make his comeback with Vir Das' directorial Happy Patel. However, now Aamir Khan has rubbished the report and revealed the truth behind the report.

Is Imran Khan to make a cameo in Happy Patel?

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir cleared the air around Imran's comeback project and said the Jaane Tu …Ya Jaane Na actor will essay a cameo role with him in Happy Patel. The film will be led by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri along with comedian will be directing the movie. Happy Patel will mark the comedian's directorial debut. "Imran is doing a two-day cameo in Happy Patel, like a number of us, me included," he added.

(A file photo of Imran Khan | Image: Instagram)

Happy Patel will also mark Aamir's first onscreen appearance since the flop of his last movie Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor.

Advertisement

Earlier, Peeingmoon had reported that the project has commenced in Goa and it is set in a "familiar yet uniquely fresh world".

(A file photo of Imran Khan | Image: Instagram)

DYK Imran Khan was supposed to make a comeback with an espionage thriller series?

Earlier, it was reported that Imran's comeback project was a web series with Abbas Tyrewala. The actor was supposed to play an intelligence officer set in the cloak-and-dagger world of South Asian counter-intelligence. The series was supposed to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, but owing to a merger between Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company, the project was put on a back burner. Lately, Imran even expressed relief at the shelving of the project and shared that he didn't want to play a character who uses a gun to solve problems.

Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti, alongside Kangana Ranaut. The film grossed approximately ₹52.8 million on opening day and went on to earn ₹225 million in its first week worldwide.