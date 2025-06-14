Aamir Khan Vs CBFC: Censor Board Demands 2 Cuts In Sitaare Zameen Par, But Actor Doesn't 'Accept It'

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, which stars Genelia D'Souza and specially abled actors. As the film is a week away from hitting the theatres, a report suggests that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for two cuts from the makers, but Khan is not budging. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Khan believes the film should be passed without any cuts as he and director RS Prasanna have made the film with great thought.

Sitaare Zameen Par faces hurdles after CBFC asks for two cuts

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Aamir Khan is not approving of the cuts asked by the censor board and is planning to meet the CBFC Examining Committee on Monday to discuss the matter. Owing to this, the makers are unable to announce advance booking of the movie and are hoping the issue gets resolved by June 16. "Hopefully, a solution will be achieved and the CBFC will pass the film on June 16. Once that’s done, the advance booking of the film will be thrown open. As per rules, cinemas can’t sell tickets in the absence of a censor certificate," a source told the portal.

Interestingly, the film has been passed by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), a British Censor Board, with a 12A certificate, which means the film contains "discrimination and moderate sex references". It also revealed that the run time of the movie is 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Sitaare Zameen Par not eyeing for limited release plan

Earlier, it was reported that the movie would be released in limited screens and would expand if the demand increases. But, now, on the behest of distributors and exhibitors, Aamir and his team have reportedly dropped the "limited release" plan for the movie and will instead go all out with a wide release in India.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film will release in 3000-3500 screens. "They collectively arrived at the thought of going all out, rather than picking up on just high-performing properties. The exhibitors too have assured complete support,” the source told the portal. However, the makers still stand firm for their "No OTT" stance.