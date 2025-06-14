Republic World
Updated 14 June 2025 at 16:11 IST

Disha Patani's 33rd Birthday Album Is All About 6 Cakes, Friends And Paw-worthy Moments

Disha Patani's birthday cakes stole the show as they were not just gorgeous-looking, but also too many. Another reason to look at her post is the funny birthday song by her friend.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Inside Disha Patani's 33rd birthday
Inside Disha Patani's 33rd birthday | Image: Instagram

Disha Patani turned 33 on June 13, Friday, and she started her day with the blessings of Lord Krishna at the ISKCON temple, followed by a lunch party with her BFFs Mouni Roy and Krishna Shroff. However, what we didn't know was that she also had a birthday bash at home and enjoyed not one or two, but six cakes and three desserts. On Saturday, the actress shared a series of photos on her social media handle offering a glimpse of what she did the whole day on her birthday.

Inside Disha Patani's 33rd birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a mix of photos and videos that show her enjoying the day surrounded by her loved ones. The slide starts with Disha's candid moment after cutting 4 cakes. It was followed by a photo of her with her fur friend. The third slide is a video showing her cutting two cakes, while her friend sings, "May you have boyfriends... No man deserves you". On hearing this, the actress is seen laughing her heart out.

It was followed by her lunch date with girlfriends. For her lunch party, she wore a pink maxi dress with subtle makeup. 

The album also shows her at an old age home, followed by her traditional avatar when she visited the temple. Towards the end, there is a video of her friends enjoying the jam session.

She captioned the post with "Blessed and so grateful".

What's next for Disha Patani?

The actress was last seen in Suriya starrer Kanguva. Next, she will be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, which stars an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

