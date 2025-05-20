Aamir Khan vs Vicky Kaushal On Christmas 2026? Dadasaheb Phalke's Biopic Eyeing To Clash With Mahavatar At Box Office

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani announced that they will be reuniting for a biopic based on the father of cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke. Now, reports are rife that they are planning to release the film on the occasion of Christmas in 2026. It will be a slice-of-life drama which will go on the floors towards the end of this year. It seems the duo is planning to clash with Vicky Kaushal's Mahavatar, which is scheduled to release on December 25, 2026.

Aamir Khan vs Vicky Kaushal on Christmas 2026

A source told Pinkvilla that Aamir and Rajkumar's movies - 3 Idiots and PK - set new benchmarks at the box office during their Christmas weekend release. Since the duo is reuniting, they are planning to create a hat-trick by releasing the biopic on Christmas 2026. "The film goes on floors in October 2025, and will be shot until April 2026, followed by a prolonged post-production process," a source told the portal.

On the other hand, makers of Mahavatar have confirmed their release date when they announced the film. Last year in November, Vicky took to his Instagram handle to announce his next film and share his first look as Chiranjeevi Parashurama. Sharing the post, the post reads, "Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!"

If Aamir and Rajkumar decide to stay firm on Christmas release, then it will be a mega clash as both films are highly anticipated movies.

What is the plot of Dadasaheb Phalke's biopic?

The source told Pinkvilla that makers are planning to recreate the era from the 1800s and 1900s with "perfection". Aamir is also undergoing multiple look tests and will take up acting workshops to fit into the character. "For Aamir and Rajkumar Hirani, the film is an ode to the person who gave birth to cinema in India,” the source added.