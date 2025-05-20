Saiyami Kher Recalls Experiencing Casting Couch At 19, Female Agent Asked Her To 'Compromise' For Role In Telugu Film

Time and again, actors have come forward to narrate the horrific incident of the casting couch and admitted that it very well exists in the industry. The latest celeb to open up about the experience is Saiyami Kher. The Ghoomer actress, in a recent interview, narrated an ordeal of facing the casting couch at the age of 19. The actress was asked to "compromise" for a role in a Telugu movie.

Saiyami Kher opens up about experiencing the casting couch

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Saiyami recalled receiving a call from a female agent when she was 19 or 20 years old, who asked her to make compromises. "In the film industry, there was this one agent who called me for a Telugu film when I was 19 or 20 years old. She said, ‘You know, you will have to make compromises.’ I was trying to test her, because it was a woman saying it to another woman. I felt that deeply.”

She tried to act dumb and kept asking her to elaborate. When the agent kept coaxing her, Saiyami straight away said, "I’m sorry that you feel I’m someone who needs to go down this route. There are certain limits I have never crossed in my life."

