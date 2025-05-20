Saiyami Kher Recalls Experiencing Casting Couch At 19, Female Agent Asked Her To 'Compromise' For Role In Telugu Film

Updated May 20th 2025, 20:19 IST
Time and again, actors have come forward to narrate the horrific incident of the casting couch and admitted that it very well exists in the industry. The latest celeb to open up about the experience is Saiyami Kher. The Ghoomer actress, in a recent interview, narrated an ordeal of facing the casting couch at the age of 19. The actress was asked to "compromise" for a role in a Telugu movie.
Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Saiyami recalled receiving a call from a female agent when she was 19 or 20 years old, who asked her to make compromises. "In the film industry, there was this one agent who called me for a Telugu film when I was 19 or 20 years old. She said, ‘You know, you will have to make compromises.’ I was trying to test her, because it was a woman saying it to another woman. I felt that deeply.”
She tried to act dumb and kept asking her to elaborate. When the agent kept coaxing her, Saiyami straight away said, "I’m sorry that you feel I’m someone who needs to go down this route. There are certain limits I have never crossed in my life."
The actress made her acting debut with the Telugu film Rey, starring Sai Dharam Tej. She then starred in Takesh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya opposite debutant Harshvardhan Kapoor. Since then, there was no looking back at the actress, and she went on to star in several hit movies and web series, such as Choked, Special OPS and Breathe: Into the Shadows. She was recently seen in Sunny Deol starrer Jaat. The film opened to positive reviews and is among the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025.
