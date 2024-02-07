English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 00:50 IST

Did You Know Aamir Khan Wanted To Play Ravi Kishan's Role In Ex-wife Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies?

In a recent interview, Kiran Rao revealed that Aamir Khan wanted to play Ravi Kishan's character in Laapata Ladies and here's why it didn't materialise.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao spotted
Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao spotted | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
Kiran Rao has returned to the director's chair after 13 years and is all set to arrive with her comedy-drama Laapataa Ladies. Co-produced by her ex-husband Aamir Khan, the film’s cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Did you know Aamir Khan also auditioned for Laapata Ladies?

In a recent interview, Rao disclosed an interesting anecdote about the casting process and revealed that Aamir Khan also auditioned for Ravi Kishan's role but ultimately acknowledged Kishan's superior suitability for the character.

Speaking to The Week, Rao addressed inquiries about Aamir's potential cameo in Laapataa Ladies with a laugh and said that Aamir "would have liked to do it." She added, "In fact, Aamir and I had a huge discussion on whether he should play Manohar’s character, which was played by Ravi Kishan. Aamir said, ‘I really love the character, I really want to play it.'"

Aamir who was super enthusiastic about the role even auditioned for it and delivered a commendable performance. However, after seeing Ravi Kishan's audition tape, both Rao and Aamir accepted Kishan was an exceptional fit for the character. Rao noted, "I feel he (Kishan) brings a complete surprise to this character because you don’t know what to expect from him. When Aamir is in a role, he sort of sets expectations for his character. Aamir was very in on that decision that Ravi can do this better and perhaps, ‘I wouldn’t do full justice to it.'"

Kiran lauded Aamir’s support

Reflecting on her casting choices, Rao deliberately opted for lesser-known faces to maintain authenticity. She explained, "I was really lucky because Aamir was fully supportive of the idea, he also felt strongly that the story needed to be rooted and authentic, with faces that were fresh enough to be very believable in this rural setting and also not to raise expectations of any kind."

Laapataa Ladies is a collaborative venture between Aamir Khan Production and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions and is slated to hit screens on March 1. Set against the backdrop of rural India, the film unfolds the tale of two young brides accidentally exchanged on a train.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:13 IST

