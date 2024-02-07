Advertisement

Kiran Rao has released the trailer of her upcoming comedy film, Laapataa Ladies. Produced by Aamir Khan's production house, the movie features a diverse cast portraying an unconventional tale. The trailer unfolds a humorous scenario where two brides are inadvertently switched during a train journey, all while being concealed under the traditional ghoonghat (veil).

The intriguing trailer commences with a man unveiling his wife to his family and village, only to realise that he has brought home the wrong bride. Simultaneously, another man registers a missing person report at a police station where he encounters a sceptical and sarcastic police officer portrayed by Ravi Kishan.

Leading the cast of Laapataa Ladies are Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Chhaya Kadam. The film which was previously showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), is set to have its trailer attached to the theatrical prints of the Siddharth Anand-directed aerial action drama Fighter featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

How did Aamir and Kiran react to the warm reception of Laapataa Ladies at TIFF?

Reflecting on the film's positive reception at TIFF, producer Aamir Khan expressed his thrill and praised Kiran Rao's emergence as a formidable voice in the industry. Kiran who was equally elated by the response, shared her gratitude and anticipation for bringing Laapataa Ladies to Indian theatres.

Kiran added, “There's no better reward for a filmmaker than to experience firsthand the laughter, tears, and applause of your audience, and at TIFF we were delighted and humbled by it.”

Laapataa Ladies has been presented by Jio Studios and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios and falls under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. Based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, the screenplay and dialogue are crafted by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is set to release on March 1 theatrically.