Exes Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao recently came together for the promotions of their upcoming movie Laapataa Ladies. While the film is directed by Kiran, it is made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The duo has continued their professional relationship, even after their marriage ended in 2021.

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao pose for paps

A day before the Laapataa Ladies trailer launch, Aamir and Kiran stepped out to promote the movie. The 3 Idiots actor was seen in a grey T-shirt which he paired with a black jacket and matching pants. Kiran, on the other hand, was dressed in denim and a purple top.

Laapataa Ladies at Toronto Film Festival

Laapataa Ladies had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, last year and received positive responses from the audience. Expressing her gratitude about it, Kiran said, “There’s no better reward for a filmmaker than to experience firsthand the laughter, tears, and applause of your audience, and at TIFF we were delighted and humbled by it. A big thank you for all the support and love we received, and looking forward now to bringing Laapataa Ladies to theatres at home in India and the rest of the world.”

While sharing his reaction to the amazing response the film received, Aamir Khan said, “I am absolutely thrilled with the audience, press and industry response to Laapataa Ladies. I feel especially proud of Kiran, and her emergence as a strong voice in the popular space! Can’t wait for the film to release now.”

Poster of Laapataa Ladies | Image: IMDb

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

